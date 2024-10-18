Leverty Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF)

Leverty Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares during the quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the second quarter worth $43,000. 50.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Price Performance
Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.47. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.15.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Profile
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.