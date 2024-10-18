Leverty Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF)

Leverty Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares during the quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the second quarter worth $43,000. 50.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Price Performance

Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.47. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory ( NASDAQ:RMCF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.38 million for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 17.93% and a negative return on equity of 44.70%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

