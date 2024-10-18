Leverty Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Leverty Financial Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 74.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 0.3% of Leverty Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Leverty Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 290,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,416,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 230,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,256,000 after buying an additional 15,084 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 82,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $36.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.95. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $38.00.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

