LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $104.10 and last traded at $104.10, with a volume of 97 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $104.10.

Separately, Barclays raised LEG Immobilien to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.46 and a 200 day moving average of $90.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 0.74.

LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $338.96 million during the quarter. LEG Immobilien had a negative net margin of 49.55% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. Analysts predict that LEG Immobilien SE will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LEG Immobilien SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat activities.

