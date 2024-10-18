Leerink Partnrs Has Bearish Forecast for Biogen Q3 Earnings

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Biogen in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 15th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $3.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.27. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $16.13 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $302.00 price target (down previously from $340.00) on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $292.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $277.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.39.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $189.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.05. Biogen has a 12 month low of $181.31 and a 12 month high of $268.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of -0.06.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Biogen

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $496,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $757,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 7.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Biogen by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.22, for a total value of $88,018.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,633.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

