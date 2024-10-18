Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Bought by nVerses Capital LLC

nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LEA. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Lear during the first quarter worth about $5,847,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 307.9% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 9,714 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,984,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 307,383 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Lear by 196.7% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 319,156 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,239,000 after buying an additional 211,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LEA. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lear from $179.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lear in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lear presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.64.

Lear Stock Performance

LEA opened at $105.96 on Friday. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $101.67 and a twelve month high of $147.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.38.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.26. Lear had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Lear’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading

