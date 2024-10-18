Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 4,640 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the period. FTI Consulting comprises approximately 2.2% of Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of FTI Consulting worth $4,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 1,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 65.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark S. Bartlett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.12, for a total transaction of $454,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,927,604.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FCN traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $229.80. 16,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,157. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.25 and a 12 month high of $243.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $949.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FCN shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on FTI Consulting from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

Featured Articles

