Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.42.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $50.81 on Tuesday. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $36.62 and a twelve month high of $55.65. The firm has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.94 and a 200 day moving average of $44.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LVS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 987.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,549,615 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $245,570,000 after buying an additional 5,039,072 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,898,186 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,815,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264,043 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,330,023 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $275,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968,941 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,351,573 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $502,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,550,000. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

