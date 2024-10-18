Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Short Interest Down 7.5% in September

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,605,900 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the September 15th total of 27,672,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8,260.0 days.
Kuaishou Technology Stock Performance
Shares of Kuaishou Technology stock opened at $5.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.30. Kuaishou Technology has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $8.08.
About Kuaishou Technology
