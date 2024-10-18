KraneShares MSCI China All Shares Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KALL) Stake Lowered by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of KraneShares MSCI China All Shares Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KALL – Free Report) by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,019 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned about 0.75% of KraneShares MSCI China All Shares Index ETF worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

KraneShares MSCI China All Shares Index ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

KALL stock opened at $21.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.37. KraneShares MSCI China All Shares Index ETF has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

KraneShares MSCI China All Shares Index ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares MSCI All China Index ETF (KALL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China All Shares index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Chinese stocks. The fund includes A- and B-shares, as well as Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong (H-shares, Red chips, and P-chips).

