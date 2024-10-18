Krane Funds Advisors LLC Sells 17,049,620 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 98.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,049,620 shares during the quarter. Tencent Music Entertainment Group makes up about 2.0% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TME. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 37.7% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 728.9% during the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 10,277 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance

TME stock opened at $11.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $15.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 20.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TME shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Daiwa America cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

