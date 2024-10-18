Krane Funds Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 86.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at $17,670,000. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,596,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,596,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 133,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,844,000 after purchasing an additional 39,775 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 37,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,175,000 after purchasing an additional 15,542 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $4,170,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,937 shares in the company, valued at $11,390,062.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.8 %

PSX opened at $133.35 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $107.85 and a 52 week high of $174.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.84. The company has a market capitalization of $56.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.33.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.79 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $182.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.50.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

