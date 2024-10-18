Krane Funds Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Watsco by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,265,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,399,207,000 after purchasing an additional 55,119 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Watsco by 38.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the first quarter valued at $114,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $504.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $480.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $471.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 0.88. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $338.58 and a 12 month high of $520.41.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.70 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WSO shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $522.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

View Our Latest Research Report on WSO

Watsco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.