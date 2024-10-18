Krane Funds Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in KraneShares Sustainable Ultra Short Duration Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KCSH)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Sustainable Ultra Short Duration Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KCSH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 299,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,526,000. KraneShares Sustainable Ultra Short Duration Index ETF accounts for about 6.4% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

KraneShares Sustainable Ultra Short Duration Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:KCSH opened at $25.17 on Friday. KraneShares Sustainable Ultra Short Duration Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.95 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.15.

KraneShares Sustainable Ultra Short Duration Index ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th.

