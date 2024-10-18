Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG) Senior Officer Sells C$14,840.00 in Stock

Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David Shea sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.53, for a total value of C$14,840.00.

David Shea also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 30th, David Shea sold 142,500 shares of Kraken Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.57, for a total value of C$223,782.00.

PNG stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$1.69. 92,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,909. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.25. Kraken Robotics Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.45 and a 1-year high of C$1.84. The company has a market cap of C$387.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.39.

Kraken Robotics ( CVE:PNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Kraken Robotics had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of C$22.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$24.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Kraken Robotics Inc. will post 0.0749482 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications in Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally.

