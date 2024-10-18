Kozak & Associates Inc. Buys 85 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,014 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 0.2% of Kozak & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Home Depot by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 388,837 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $157,557,000 after purchasing an additional 12,074 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $415.75 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $421.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $383.77 and its 200 day moving average is $358.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.69.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

