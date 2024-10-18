Kozak & Associates Inc. Acquires New Holdings in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AHR. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its position in American Healthcare REIT by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 29,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 10.4% in the second quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. 16.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised American Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AHR opened at $25.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.54. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $26.77.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.28). American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $504.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.55 million. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

