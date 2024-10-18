Kowal Investment Group LLC Has $303,000 Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Kowal Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AJG. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $979,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 30,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.2% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 17,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.7% in the first quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, President Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total value of $4,244,400.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 329,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,121,853.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total value of $4,244,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 329,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,121,853.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 6,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.06, for a total transaction of $1,799,520.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 30,053 shares in the company, valued at $8,536,855.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,145 shares of company stock valued at $12,622,660 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AJG shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $269.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.00.

Shares of AJG opened at $290.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.36. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $218.63 and a 52-week high of $301.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.56 billion, a PE ratio of 58.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.72.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.58%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

