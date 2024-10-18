Kowal Investment Group LLC Cuts Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Kowal Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in CSX by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 15,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 76,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Price Performance

NASDAQ CSX opened at $33.09 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.99.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 29.11%. CSX’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSX. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered their target price on CSX from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.61.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

