Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.76, but opened at $47.67. Korro Bio shares last traded at $69.50, with a volume of 255,006 shares traded.

KRRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Korro Bio in a report on Thursday, September 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Korro Bio in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Korro Bio in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.33 and a 200 day moving average of $47.86.

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Korro Bio, Inc. will post -10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Korro Bio during the second quarter valued at about $649,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Korro Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Korro Bio by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC now owns 1,137,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,515,000 after purchasing an additional 17,857 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Korro Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Korro Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate is KRRO-110 which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD).

