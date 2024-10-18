Komodo (KMD) Price Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 18th. One Komodo coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000367 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. Komodo has a market cap of $34.36 million and $645,299.64 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00052478 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00034823 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00011682 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000254 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,522,986 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

