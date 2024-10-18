Komodo (KMD) Market Cap Achieves $34.13 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000371 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $34.13 million and approximately $800,695.65 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00053056 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00035018 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00011954 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000253 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,522,246 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.