Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Short Interest Update

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the September 15th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter valued at about $196,358,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,035,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 58.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 243,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,761,000 after buying an additional 90,209 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter worth approximately $35,850,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

KNSL opened at $475.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $469.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $428.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.08. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12-month low of $325.01 and a 12-month high of $548.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.23. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $384.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.99%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KNSL shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $444.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $426.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $446.00.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

