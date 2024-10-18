Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Kinder Morgan updated its FY24 guidance to $1.17 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.220-1.220 EPS.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI opened at $24.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Kinder Morgan has a 12-month low of $15.91 and a 12-month high of $25.43.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,309.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,455,589. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,455,589. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $2,101,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 916,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,261,400.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,311 shares of company stock worth $3,121,891 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

