Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.19. Kinder Morgan also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.220-1.220 EPS.

NYSE KMI opened at $24.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.93. Kinder Morgan has a 52-week low of $15.91 and a 52-week high of $25.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.42.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm's revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.09.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 25,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $529,555.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $455,026.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,841.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 25,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $529,555.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,311 shares of company stock worth $3,121,891. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

