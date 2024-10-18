Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) PT Raised to $24.00

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on KMI. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.09.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE:KMI opened at $24.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.04 and its 200-day moving average is $20.42. Kinder Morgan has a 1-year low of $15.91 and a 1-year high of $25.43.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $455,026.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,841.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $2,101,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 916,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,261,400.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $455,026.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at $534,841.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,891. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,888,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,665,963,000 after purchasing an additional 27,254,172 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,904,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $335,891,000 after buying an additional 257,658 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,130,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $204,319,000 after buying an additional 2,125,648 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 10,717,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $196,558,000 after buying an additional 272,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,959,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $182,665,000 after buying an additional 3,135,457 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

