Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on KMI. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.09.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.4 %

KMI opened at $24.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.04 and a 200 day moving average of $20.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kinder Morgan has a 12 month low of $15.91 and a 12 month high of $25.43. The company has a market cap of $55.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $2,101,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 916,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,261,400.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $2,101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 916,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,261,400.73. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,309.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at $6,455,589. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,311 shares of company stock worth $3,121,891 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kinder Morgan

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

