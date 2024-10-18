Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 97,205 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 102,340 shares.The stock last traded at $57.80 and had previously closed at $57.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KFRC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Sidoti upgraded shares of Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.75.

Kforce Trading Down 1.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.77 and its 200 day moving average is $63.13. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $356.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.20 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 34.89%. Kforce’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Kforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kforce

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KFRC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Kforce by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 732,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,682,000 after buying an additional 93,180 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Kforce by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 62,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,208,000 after buying an additional 37,512 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Kforce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,488,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kforce by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,665,000 after buying an additional 14,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Kforce by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,402,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,238,000 after buying an additional 13,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

