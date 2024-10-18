Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target to $182.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $180.00 to $182.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PNC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.71.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $188.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.93. The company has a market cap of $75.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $196.64.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.19. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total value of $1,997,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 199,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,151,670.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.48, for a total value of $224,156.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,233,217.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total value of $1,997,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 199,095 shares in the company, valued at $36,151,670.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,420 shares of company stock valued at $4,223,131. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of The PNC Financial Services Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 203.7% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

