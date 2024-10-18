KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

KBR has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years. KBR has a dividend payout ratio of 15.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect KBR to earn $3.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.

Shares of KBR opened at $69.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.16. KBR has a 52 week low of $49.37 and a 52 week high of $69.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. KBR had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that KBR will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jalal Ibrahim sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $2,329,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,968. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen lowered shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on KBR from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KBR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.75.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

