Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) Upgraded to Hold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com Stock Down 2.9 %

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

JTKWY stock opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $3.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average is $2.72.

(Get Free Report)

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates as an online food delivery company worldwide. Its marketplace connects consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.