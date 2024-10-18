Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) Upgraded to Hold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.
Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates as an online food delivery company worldwide. Its marketplace connects consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.
