Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) Rating Increased to Hold at Sanford C. Bernstein

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
JTKWY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Just Eat Takeaway.com Stock Down 2.9 %
Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile
Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates as an online food delivery company worldwide. Its marketplace connects consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.
