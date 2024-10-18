JUST 24-Hour Volume Tops $25.83 Million (JST)

JUST (JST) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. JUST has a total market cap of $298.62 million and $25.83 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, JUST has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One JUST token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0302 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About JUST

JUST launched on May 5th, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@tronfoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f. The official website for JUST is just.network/#. JUST’s official Twitter account is @defi_just and its Facebook page is accessible here.

JUST Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JUST (JST) is a cryptocurrency created by the TRON Foundation for the JUST DeFi platform, a decentralized finance platform on the TRON blockchain. JST is used as the native currency for stablecoins, lending, borrowing, and staking, and allows users to participate in governance decisions. JST can also be traded on exchanges and held as a store of value.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

