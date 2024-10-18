JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Price Target to $29.00

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CNK. Barrington Research cut Cinemark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cinemark from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cinemark from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.10.

Cinemark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $28.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29. Cinemark has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $29.87.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.74 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 5.05%. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cinemark will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $679,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,566,581.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Cinemark by 106.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its position in Cinemark by 38.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Cinemark in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cinemark in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Cinemark by 134.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

