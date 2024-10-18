JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $15.00.

TGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Triumph Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.11.

NYSE:TGI opened at $14.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.30. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.49. Triumph Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.19 and a fifty-two week high of $17.87.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $281.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.64 million. Triumph Group had a net margin of 40.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Triumph Group will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 98.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 473.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

