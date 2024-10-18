Joule Financial LLC Takes $458,000 Position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Joule Financial LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 42,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 24.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 71,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 170.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 518,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after buying an additional 327,329 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 15.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 364,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,317,000 after buying an additional 49,787 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 7.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,368,000 after buying an additional 21,540 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 12.6% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 66,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short S&P500 Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.71. The stock had a trading volume of 6,460,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,461,064. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average is $11.57. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $15.20.

ProShares Short S&P500 Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

