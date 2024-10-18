Joule Financial LLC Sells 413 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Joule Financial LLC lessened its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,854 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $633,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Micron Technology by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,773 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Micron Technology by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 11,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 32,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 19,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.85.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $552,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,830 shares in the company, valued at $15,348,790. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Up 0.2 %

MU stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.30. 4,318,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,224,068. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.91 and a beta of 1.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.88 and a 1 year high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.39%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.