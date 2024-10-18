Joule Financial LLC Sells 394 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Joule Financial LLC lessened its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its position in Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 6,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 4,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on EMR. Stephens downgraded Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.47.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.94. 303,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,697,368. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $83.10 and a twelve month high of $119.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

