Joule Financial LLC Sells 211 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Joule Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXN. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,035,956.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total value of $588,290.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,037,237.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $789,224.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at $6,035,956.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TXN traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $199.03. The stock had a trading volume of 782,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,430,850. The firm has a market cap of $181.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.05. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $214.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $1.36 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.87%.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.