Joule Financial LLC Raises Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Joule Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,901 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 84.6% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,000,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $244,754,000 after acquiring an additional 916,772 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $1,490,492,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 556,658 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,113,000 after acquiring an additional 22,568 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 175,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,523,000 after acquiring an additional 51,400 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 555.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 956,788 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $117,599,000 after purchasing an additional 810,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.49. 1,532,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,946,340. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $175.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.92, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.23 and a 52 week high of $123.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company's revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.05.

Walt Disney Company Profile



The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

