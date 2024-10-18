Joule Financial LLC Purchases 6,542 Shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Joule Financial LLC increased its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report) by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Oxford Lane Capital were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OXLC. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,016,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,508,000 after purchasing an additional 271,369 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 198.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 494,403 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 328,553 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 8.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 350,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 26,053 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,708,000. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,643,000. 6.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

Oxford Lane Capital stock remained flat at $5.21 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,020,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,268,611. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.33. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.15.

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital ( NASDAQ:OXLC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $89.80 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 20.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.01%.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Featured Articles

