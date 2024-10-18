Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is LexAurum Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.9% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 159,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 32,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 326,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,691,000 after acquiring an additional 14,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 9,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa America downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TD Securities cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.93.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ opened at $164.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $143.13 and a 12-month high of $168.85.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Further Reading

