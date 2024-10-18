John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

John Wood Group Stock Performance

Shares of WDGJF opened at $1.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average is $2.09. John Wood Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74.

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.

