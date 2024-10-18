John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.
John Wood Group Stock Performance
Shares of WDGJF opened at $1.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average is $2.09. John Wood Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74.
About John Wood Group
Further Reading
