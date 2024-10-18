John L. Shields Sells 973 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) Director John L. Shields sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $19,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,542 shares in the company, valued at $630,840. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

EverQuote Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of EVER opened at $19.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $665.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.60 and its 200-day moving average is $21.84. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $28.09.

Get EverQuote alerts:

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.14. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $117.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. EverQuote’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVER. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on EverQuote from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVER

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,036,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,478,000 after purchasing an additional 169,333 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,157,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,487,000 after buying an additional 30,577 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 532,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,876,000 after buying an additional 18,523 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 517,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,786,000 after buying an additional 199,187 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in EverQuote by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 464,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,696,000 after buying an additional 71,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

About EverQuote

(Get Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.