Jitendra Mohan Sells 47,667 Shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) Stock

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 47,667 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total value of $3,349,083.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,178,789.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Astera Labs Trading Up 0.6 %

ALAB stock opened at $65.99 on Friday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $95.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.16.

Get Astera Labs alerts:

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.41 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astera Labs

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Astera Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 91,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 11,920.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000.

ALAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Astera Labs from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Astera Labs from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Astera Labs from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Astera Labs from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Astera Labs from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Astera Labs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Astera Labs

About Astera Labs

(Get Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.