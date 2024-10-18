Jitendra Mohan Sells 47,667 Shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) Stock

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 47,667 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total value of $3,349,083.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,178,789.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Astera Labs Trading Up 0.6 %
ALAB stock opened at $65.99 on Friday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $95.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.16.
Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.41 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astera Labs
Analyst Ratings Changes
ALAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Astera Labs from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Astera Labs from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Astera Labs from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Astera Labs from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Astera Labs from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Astera Labs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.09.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Astera Labs
About Astera Labs
Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Astera Labs
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.