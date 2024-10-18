Jet Protocol Price Reaches $0.0001 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded up 0% against the dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $169,939.14 and approximately $18,427.33 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Jet Protocol

JET is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00009996 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $816.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

