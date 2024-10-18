JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.30.

JELD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital lowered their price target on JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JELD. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 790.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

JELD opened at $15.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 68.43 and a beta of 2.24. JELD-WEN has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $21.75.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. JELD-WEN had a positive return on equity of 14.32% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

