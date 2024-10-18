Jefferies Financial Group Raises WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Price Target to $280.00

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.90% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of WD-40 from $303.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

WD-40 Stock Performance

WDFC traded down $16.78 on Friday, reaching $248.00. The company had a trading volume of 107,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,619. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $194.09 and a 1 year high of $278.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 48.86 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $256.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.43.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.11). WD-40 had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The company had revenue of $156.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. WD-40’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WD-40

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDFC. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 during the third quarter worth about $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 57.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 during the second quarter worth about $67,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

