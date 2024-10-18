JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Short Interest Down 6.6% in September

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,640,000 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the September 15th total of 7,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 755,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.8 days. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Evercore ISI increased their target price on JBG SMITH Properties from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Performance

JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $18.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.53 and a 200-day moving average of $16.04. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $18.86.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $135.32 million during the quarter. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 25.40%.

JBG SMITH Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JBG SMITH Properties

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBGS. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 28.8% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,026,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,859,000 after purchasing an additional 452,901 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,286,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,887,000 after purchasing an additional 153,552 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 1,003.3% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 159,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 145,194 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 6.4% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,359,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,941,000 after buying an additional 141,802 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 1,178.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 152,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 140,564 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC, most notably National Landing. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

