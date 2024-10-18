Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Shares Up 0.1% – Time to Buy?

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$35.49 and last traded at C$35.23. Approximately 56,193 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 62,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JWEL shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$35.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$32.50 to C$36.25 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$36.36.

Get Jamieson Wellness alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on JWEL

Jamieson Wellness Trading Down 0.9 %

Insider Activity at Jamieson Wellness

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.05 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$33.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$29.74.

In other Jamieson Wellness news, Senior Officer Donald Bird sold 38,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.23, for a total value of C$1,213,562.97. In other Jamieson Wellness news, Senior Officer Donald Bird sold 38,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.23, for a total value of C$1,213,562.97. Also, Senior Officer Regan Stewart sold 8,732 shares of Jamieson Wellness stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.65, for a total value of C$276,373.04. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,058 shares of company stock worth $2,307,317. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Jamieson Wellness

(Get Free Report)

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of branded and customer branded health products for humans in Canada, the United States, China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment manufactures, distributes, and markets branded natural health products including vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.