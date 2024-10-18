Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$35.73 and last traded at C$35.73, with a volume of 18276 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JWEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$35.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$32.50 to C$36.25 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.36.

Get Jamieson Wellness alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Jamieson Wellness

Jamieson Wellness Trading Up 0.3 %

Insider Activity at Jamieson Wellness

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$33.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.80.

In related news, Senior Officer Donald Bird sold 38,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.23, for a total value of C$1,213,562.97. In other news, Senior Officer Donald Bird sold 38,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.23, for a total transaction of C$1,213,562.97. Also, Senior Officer Regan Stewart sold 8,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.65, for a total value of C$276,373.04. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,058 shares of company stock worth $2,307,317. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Jamieson Wellness

(Get Free Report)

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of branded and customer branded health products for humans in Canada, the United States, China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment manufactures, distributes, and markets branded natural health products including vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.